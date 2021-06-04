Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $46,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,950,000. Keystone Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $277,000.

VO traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $234.26. 14,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,659. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

