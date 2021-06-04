Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,047. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

