Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.97.

