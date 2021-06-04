Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,376,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 7.1% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $540,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,300,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.32. The company had a trading volume of 130,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,537. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

