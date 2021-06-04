Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Reduced by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,928,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,852,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.81. 83,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,283,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $149.85 and a 12 month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

