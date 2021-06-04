Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,940,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $398,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,584. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $149.85 and a 1-year high of $219.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

