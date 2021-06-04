Vanilla Network (VNLA) Reaches Market Cap of $14.43 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $14.43 million and approximately $39,648.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.49 or 0.00060523 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.46 or 0.00294590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00237462 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.02 or 0.01130380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,121.01 or 0.99901587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 826,952 coins and its circulating supply is 641,792 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

