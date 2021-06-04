Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stake Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 169.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659,739 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.99% of Varonis Systems worth $53,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $235,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,745 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.14. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

