Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) versus Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Head to Head Analysis

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vasta Platform and Universal Technical Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 1 5 0 2.83 Universal Technical Institute 0 1 3 0 2.75

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus target price of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 89.38%. Universal Technical Institute has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 72.22%. Given Vasta Platform’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Universal Technical Institute.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vasta Platform and Universal Technical Institute’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $193.54 million 3.71 -$8.86 million N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute $300.76 million 0.65 $8.01 million ($0.14) -42.86

Universal Technical Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Universal Technical Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute -2.56% -6.10% -1.50%

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Universal Technical Institute on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. The company also provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers programs for welding and computer numeric control machining. As of November 18, 2020, it operated 12 campuses. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

