VAULT Hits Market Cap of $2.27 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. VAULT has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $4,667.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.63 or 0.00014998 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00068879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.98 or 0.00295481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00236923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.46 or 0.01194052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,479.13 or 0.99789450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 402,529 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

