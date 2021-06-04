Veil (VEIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.78 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $1,736.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,977.38 or 0.99946046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00041629 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011511 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.33 or 0.01100973 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.91 or 0.00521412 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00384456 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00083247 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004016 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

