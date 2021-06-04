Velas (VLX) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $160.69 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000207 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001133 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002842 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001898 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

