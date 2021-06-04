Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Shares Up 2.2%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30). 13,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 25,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.35 million and a PE ratio of -2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.09.

Velocity Composites Company Profile (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.