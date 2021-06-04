Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Sells $23,590.00 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $23,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

