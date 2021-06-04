Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow Sells 3,093 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 3,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,930.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VLDR opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

