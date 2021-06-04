Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow Sells 3,093 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 3,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,930.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of VLDR opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.90.
Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.
Velodyne Lidar Company Profile
Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.
