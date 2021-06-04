Verasity (VRA) Trading Up 41.7% Over Last 7 Days

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $71.21 million and $22.36 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.90 or 0.00571473 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000617 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,526,985 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

