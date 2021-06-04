Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,298 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 69,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 516,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $437.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

