VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0565 on Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $456.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,162.62 or 1.00020361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00041450 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011347 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00083154 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001053 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008369 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000147 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,773,486 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.