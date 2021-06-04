Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 2.2% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 62.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,552. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.87. 2,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.17 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.27.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

