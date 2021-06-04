Vesper Trading Up 4.1% This Week (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $63.18 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can now be bought for approximately $17.22 or 0.00045827 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vesper has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00069211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00300797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00239890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.70 or 0.01188886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,505.79 or 0.99820380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,669,356 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

