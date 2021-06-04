ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,020 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.