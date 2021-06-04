Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,380 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,881,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,287,000. Second Curve Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

