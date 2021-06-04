Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,266 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMTL shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $644.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.94. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $30.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

