Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Primis Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,384,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,109,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eric Alan Johnson bought 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $25,296.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,642. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 11,150 shares of company stock valued at $163,288 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

FRST opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.11. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

