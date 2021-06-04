Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SIG opened at $60.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 2.61.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

