Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,523,000 after acquiring an additional 822,242 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 759,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 192,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,185,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 208,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 66,166 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $4,078,472.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,038,418 shares in the company, valued at $433,848,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,401,896 shares of company stock worth $87,159,657 and have sold 537,826 shares worth $32,694,804. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.