Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Invacare worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,200 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invacare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 904,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invacare by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invacare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invacare by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of IVC opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.82. Invacare Co. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.36.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

