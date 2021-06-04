Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,918 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 97.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $107.84 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $306.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.56.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 23.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,013. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

