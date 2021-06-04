Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.7% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEN. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

SHEN stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.