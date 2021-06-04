Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,322,000 after acquiring an additional 47,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,048,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CoreLogic by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,834,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CoreLogic by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,149,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of CLGX opened at $80.00 on Friday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $90.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.