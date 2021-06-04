Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,434,998.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,939.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $133,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,889. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPWK. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

UPWK stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.