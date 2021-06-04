Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Neenah as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Neenah by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Neenah by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Neenah in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neenah by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Neenah by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Neenah news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NP opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.91 million, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.92. Neenah, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

