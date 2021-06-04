Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,840 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of First Foundation worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 238,315 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 332,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 164,819 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 101,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.56. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%. Research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,071.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

