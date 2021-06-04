Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $665,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWEN opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.61. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CWEN shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.