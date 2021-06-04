Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,014 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Graham by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $36,136,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Graham by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Graham by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Graham by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of GHC stock opened at $647.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $313.10 and a 52 week high of $685.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $636.64.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.