Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,450 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Heska worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,318,000 after purchasing an additional 139,109 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 815,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Heska during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,731,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Heska by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSKA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $198.40 on Friday. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.61 and a fifty-two week high of $217.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.39.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

