Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Progress Software worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,102,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,825,000 after purchasing an additional 382,453 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 58.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after purchasing an additional 345,763 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,114,000 after acquiring an additional 148,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Progress Software by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,836,000 after acquiring an additional 121,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS opened at $45.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.67.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.