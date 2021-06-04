Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 144.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.95. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

