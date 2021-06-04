Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of United Natural Foods worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNFI. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of UNFI opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $4,235,509.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,641.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,189,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

