Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,017 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 333,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 398,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 173,991 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 629,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,328,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 429,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 187,956 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David E. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,122 shares of company stock worth $27,660,704. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.25. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.76.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

