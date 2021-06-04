Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,086,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,414,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,443,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,108,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVLG stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $23.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

