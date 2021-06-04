Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,290 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 211,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. 49.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Todd B. Urness acquired 4,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at $18,917,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWB opened at $16.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $476.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 24.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.