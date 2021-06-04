Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,200 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Funko worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNKO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $23.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.46.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,023 shares of company stock worth $4,017,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

