Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,271 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,143,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,321,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,295,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,701,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,100,000 after acquiring an additional 836,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $37.85 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,538,652 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.