Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,650 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Hawaiian worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HA. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

HA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.42.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

