Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 59,040 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,040 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

