Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 96,755 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Northern Oil and Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 35,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

NOG opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

