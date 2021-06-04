VIDY (VIDY) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.11 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $30.11 million and $1.61 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00078768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00025346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.15 or 0.01022803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.57 or 0.10196370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00053905 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

