Vidya Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.47 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, Vidya has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Vidya coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and $822,394.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00079079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.32 or 0.01011147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.90 or 0.10070265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00052600 BTC.

About Vidya

VIDYA is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,062,606 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.