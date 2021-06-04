VINchain (VIN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.75 Million

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VINchain has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $223,300.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

